Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Check date and time | All you need to know

Lunar Eclipse 2023: October has been a month of celestial delight for all sky gazers. From meteor showers the new Moon to the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, the month was filled with several fascinating astronomical events. But it does not end here. The month is yet to witness its second eclipse on Oct 29.

This lunar eclipse will take place just 14 days after the solar eclipse which occurred on October 14. It will be a partial eclipse that will occur due to the alignment of the moon, Earth and the sun in such a way that a portion of Earth’s shadow falls across the face of the moon.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase when the moon and sun are aligned and the earth’s shadow falls on the moon’s surface, turning it bright red for a few hours. When the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun, a partial lunar eclipse can be witnessed.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin on Saturday (Oct 28) and will be visible from much of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia. The eclipse will not be visible from the Americas, although the eastern coast of Brazil might catch a glimpse of some of it at moonrise.

Partial lunar eclipse: Date & time

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible on Saturday (Oct 28) around 18:01 GMT (2:01 pm EDT). Things will get more exciting around 19:35 GMT (3:35 pm EDT) when Earth’s umbra, the darker inner part of its shadow, begins to cover the lunar disk.

On the other hand, as per the official release from the Ministry of Science in India, a partial lunar eclipse will occur on Oct 28-29, which is 6-7 Kartika 1945 Saka Era as per the Hindu calendar. Though the moon will enter the penumbra at midnight of Oct 28, the umbral phase will start in the early hours of Oct 29.

Will partial lunar eclipse be visible in India?

As the partial lunar eclipse can easily be seen from the Asian continent on Oct 28, as per NASA, it will also be visible from India. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from all places in India around midnight. The duration of the eclipse will be 1 hour 19 minutes. The umbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 1:05 am IST on Oct 29 and will end at 2:24 am IST.