China to send youngest-ever astronaut crew to Tiangong space station

China is set to launch its youngest-ever crew of astronauts to the Tiangong space station, marking a significant leap in Beijing's ambitious space programme.

This attempt aligns with China's long-term goal of launching a manned mission to the Moon by the end of the decade, reported the Free Press Journal. The Tiangong space station represents a major achievement in China's space exploration efforts, following successful missions to Mars and the Moon and becoming the third country to send humans into orbit.

The Shenzhou-17 module is scheduled to launch at 11:14 am (0314 GMT) from China's Jiuquan launch site in the country's arid northwest. This all-male crew, led by astronaut Tang Hongbo, will make history as the youngest team to embark on a space station mission.

The crew members are passionate about their mission and view the space station as a second home that takes them away from Earth and into the universe. The average age of this crew is 38, notably younger than the previous team, which had an average age of 42.

Once in orbit, the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft will conduct autonomous rendezvous and docking procedures, according to Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson for China's space programme. It is expected to dock with the space station's core module approximately six-and-a-half hours after initiating the procedure. This precision in docking technology is a testament to China's commitment to advancing space exploration.

China's aggressive pursuit of space dominance

China's vision for space exploration, often referred to as its "space dream," has seen accelerated progress under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The nation has allocated substantial investments into its military-run space program, aiming to compete with space superpowers like the United States and Russia.

Recent milestones include the successful Shenzhou-15 mission and the launch of Shenzhou-16, carrying the first Chinese civilian into orbit.

China's long-term lunar goals remain a significant focus of its space program. The nation plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030 and intends to establish a lunar base. Lin Xiqiang reaffirmed China's commitment to these objectives, stating that the goal of landing Chinese astronauts on the Moon by 2030 remains on track.