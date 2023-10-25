Scientists have created an 'identical twin' universe using the biggest supercomputer

Astronomers have achieved a monumental milestone by conducting the most extensive supercomputer simulations to date, spanning from the inception of the universe, the Big Bang, to the present day.

Their goal is to compare this virtual universe with the known reality, incorporating fresh data collected by high-powered telescopes. This comparison is essential because the observational data sometimes deviates from the expected outcomes, which could provide insights into the accuracy of the prevailing theory of the universe's evolution, known as the Standard Model of Cosmology.

Named the Flamingo Project, this endeavour involves complex calculations that model the evolution of all the universe's components, which includes ordinary matter, dark matter, and dark energy, following the fundamental laws of physics.

Also Read | Collision between rare stars in Milky Way to end life on Earth, says study

As these simulations unfold, they give rise to detailed virtual galaxies and galaxy clusters.

The data collected by advanced instruments like the Euclid Space Telescope and NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, which study galaxies, quasars, and stars, are critical for this research.

Cosmology

Professor Carlos Frenk, a collaborator on the Flamingo Project from Durham University, reflected on the project's significance by saying, "Cosmology is at a crossroads."

"We have amazing new data from powerful telescopes some of which do not, at first sight, conform to our theoretical expectations. Either the standard model of cosmology is flawed or there are subtle biases in the observational data. Our super precise simulations of the universe should be able to tell us the answer," Frenk said.

Also Read | New study reveals 20 minutes of daily activity might help you decrease harms of prolonged sitting

Past simulations mainly focused on cold dark matter as a significant component of the universe's structure.

However, astronomers now point out the importance of factoring in ordinary matter, which constitutes just 16 per cent of all matter in the universe, including everything on Earth, as well as neutrinos, minuscule particles with infrequent interactions with normal matter.

These elements must be considered to gain a comprehensive understanding of the universe's evolution.