Kids using smartphones may face some serious mental health issues as adults, reveals study

A new survey released disturbing facts on Monday (May 15) stating that the earlier a child is given a smartphone, the more the chances of him or her suffering from mental health problems. The study further mentioned that women appear to be more affected.

The research conducted by a US-based non-profit Sapien Labs collected data from some 27,969 adults aged 18 and 24 from over 40 countries, including 4,000 Indians found that young adults who own smartphones as young as six reported more suicidal thoughts, and aggression feelings as adults than those who got phones late, TOI reported.

The study showed as many as 74 per cent of female respondents who received mobiles by the age of six were found experiencing more serious mental health challenges as adults with that come under "distressed" or "struggling" as per the MHQ range. The Mental Health Quotient examines an individual on the basis of six parameters including mood and outlook, social life, cognition, adaptability and resilience, drive and motivation and the mind-body connection.

It added that for those who got smartphones 61 per cent and 52 per cent were experiencing problems who got smartphones at the age of 10 and 15. People who got smartphones at 18, 46 per cent were struggling and distressed in life.

In the case of males, the trend was the same but was a bit less acute. Some 42 per cent of the men who got smartphones at the age of six were struggling and experiencing distress in life. Furthermore, the bar fell to 36 per cent for those who got an electronic device at the age of 18.

These findings come against a backdrop of a progressive global decline in the mental health of the young generation that began around 2010-2014.

McAfee's Global Connected Family study last year stated that 83 per cent of the children used smartphones aged 10-14, which is seven per cent above the international average.

For parents, the findings gave a clear message, "Delay giving your child a smartphone as much as possible- the older the better. That said, the peer pressure is high and it is best if no one has one rather than one child being left out. At the same time, focus on your child's social development-it is fundamentally important for their mental well-being and capability for navigating the world and is what has been displaced by the use of phones."

(with inputs from agencies)

