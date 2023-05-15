Suffering from long Covid? Study claims it might have something to do with where you live
Story highlights
Research conducted by UK scientists has revealed that people living in the most deprived areas are more likely to fall prey to long Covid than those living in the least deprived areas
Research conducted by UK scientists has revealed that people living in the most deprived areas are more likely to fall prey to long Covid than those living in the least deprived areas
A study conducted by UK scientists has established a link between long Covid and a person’s socioeconomic status. Conducted by researchers from the universities of Southampton and Oxford, the study has revealed that people living in poorer areas are more susceptible to long Covid than people living in comparatively affluent areas. Long Covid is a health condition where a person continues to suffer other health issues after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.
More details about the study
The research paper, published in the Royal Society of Medicine, reveals that the chance of having long Covid is 46 per cent higher for those living in the most deprived areas compared to those living in the least deprived areas. The study aims to demonstrate a relationship between long Covid and socioeconomic levels across a variety of job sectors by analysing data from more than 200,000 working-age persons collected by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Dr Nazrul Islam of the faculty of medicine at the University of Southampton and Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, said, “Although certain occupational groups, especially frontline and essential workers, have been unequally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, studies on long Covid and occupation are sparse."
Watch: Is The COVID Pandemic Over?
He added, “Our findings are consistent with pre-pandemic research on other health conditions, suggesting that workers with lower socioeconomic status have poorer health outcomes and higher premature mortality than those with higher socioeconomic position but a similar occupation. However, the socioeconomic inequality may vary considerably by occupation groups."
Women more vulnerable than men
The researchers also mentioned in the study that women were more vulnerable to long Covid than men, despite the area they live in. The researchers have now urged authorities to take into consideration the sex, age and socioeconomic status of patients when treating them for long Covid.
What is long Covid?
Long Covid, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) or post-COVID-19 syndrome, refers to a condition in which individuals experience persistent symptoms and complications following the acute phase of COVID-19 infection. While most people who contract COVID-19 recover within a few weeks, a significant number continue to experience a range of symptoms that can last for several months or longer.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE