Suffering from long Covid? Study claims it might have something to do with where you live

A study conducted by UK scientists has established a link between long Covid and a person’s socioeconomic status. Conducted by researchers from the universities of Southampton and Oxford, the study has revealed that people living in poorer areas are more susceptible to long Covid than people living in comparatively affluent areas. Long Covid is a health condition where a person continues to suffer other health issues after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. More details about the study The research paper, published in the Royal Society of Medicine, reveals that the chance of having long Covid is 46 per cent higher for those living in the most deprived areas compared to those living in the least deprived areas. The study aims to demonstrate a relationship between long Covid and socioeconomic levels across a variety of job sectors by analysing data from more than 200,000 working-age persons collected by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Dr Nazrul Islam of the faculty of medicine at the University of Southampton and Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, said, “Although certain occupational groups, especially frontline and essential workers, have been unequally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, studies on long Covid and occupation are sparse."