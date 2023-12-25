Japan nears historic deal to land 1st astronaut on Moon by 2025 under US-led Artemis project

Japan is on the verge of securing a deal to send its first astronaut to the moon by 2025 as part of the US-led Artemis project, media reports said citing sources.

NASA's Artemis program which aims to land humans on the Moon involves collaboration with international partners and private companies. It is led by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) along with six major partner agencies, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The program will send American astronauts to the moon after a hiatus of over half a century, and Japan is poised to play a pivotal role in this historic venture.

Sources reportedly indicate that discussions are underway for the potential inclusion of a second Japanese astronaut in the mission. Finalisation of this ambitious plan is expected as early as next month, underscoring the rapid progress in Japan's advancements in space exploration.

Also Read | Tehran rejects ‘baseless’ US claim about Iran targeting chemical tanker off Indian coast

Japan, through its space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is playing a crucial role in the Lunar Gateway project. The Lunar Gateway, the first planned extraterrestrial space station, is designed to orbit the moon and serve various functions.

As part of this multinational collaboration involving four International Space Station partner agencies—NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), JAXA, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA)—Japan will contribute expertise and resources to enhance the Gateway's capabilities.

Also Read | Beijing’s top govt advisor asks Christian community groups to align beliefs with Chinese culture

The Artemis program, while focused on lunar exploration and the return of humans to the moon, ultimately aspires to pave the way for Mars exploration.

Watch | UK Home Secretary's 'Date Rape' comment sparks massive outrage × NASA's successful launch of the uncrewed Orion spacecraft last year signaled a significant step forward, with plans to conduct a lunar flyby in November 2024 and establish a lunar presence aboard a SpaceX craft in 2025, followed by regular lunar trips starting in 2028.