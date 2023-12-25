videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK Home Secretary's 'Date Rape' comment sparks massive outrage
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 25, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
UK's Home Secretary, James Cleverly joked on rape drug; said, "Ideal Spouse is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there."
trending now
Gaza officials: Homes destroyed in Israeli strikes on Al-Maghazi camp, at least 70 killed
War for the Red Sea: The state of global supply chain in the Red Sea
War for the Red Sea: US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks
Israel-Hamas war: Egypt outlines proposal to free hostages & end Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Hamas War: Wounded children among victims after Israeli air strike
recommended videos
UK Home Secretary's 'Date Rape' comment sparks massive outrage
British billionaire Ratcliffe's INEOS Group will take control of football operations
India to construct new scientific research station in Antarctic by Jan 2030
Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation very closely | Red Sea Attacks
India: Merchant ship attacked in Arabian Sea, indian Navy responds
recommended videos
UK Home Secretary's 'Date Rape' comment sparks massive outrage
British billionaire Ratcliffe's INEOS Group will take control of football operations
India to construct new scientific research station in Antarctic by Jan 2030
Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation very closely | Red Sea Attacks