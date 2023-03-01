International Space Station beams back breathtaking video of India. Watch it here!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a breathtaking video of India as seen from space. The footage has been captured by the International Space Station (ISS) which has been in Earth's orbit since 1998. The captivating video was captured as the space station was travelling from the northwest to the eastern coast on Monday. It tracks a path through Bhiwani, Gwalior, and Jhansi, among several other cities.

"Check out this lovely long Space Station pass over India from earlier today—starting in the NW crossing the country to the east coast. Check the pass track for the full details on the pass," wrote ISS Above in a tweet as it shared the video. Watch it here:

Check out this lovely long @Space_Station pass over India from earlier today - starting in the NW crossing the country to the east coast. Check the pass track for the full detail on the pass.

In another video shared recently, the space station also captured a view of the Indian city of Bengaluru.

This @Space_Station view starts over the city of Bengaluru (also called Bangalore) which is the capital of India's🇮🇳 southern Karnataka state - and then passes over Sri Lanka🇱🇰.

NASA also shared a path that was tracked over India.

