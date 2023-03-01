ugc_banner

International Space Station beams back breathtaking video of India. Watch it here!

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

NASA has shared a breathtaking video of India as seen from space. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The International Space Station video shows a breathtaking view covering multiple Indian cities including Bhiwani, Gwalior, Jhansi and more. Check it out

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a breathtaking video of India as seen from space. The footage has been captured by the International Space Station (ISS) which has been in Earth's orbit since 1998. The captivating video was captured as the space station was travelling from the northwest to the eastern coast on Monday. It tracks a path through Bhiwani, Gwalior, and Jhansi, among several other cities. 

"Check out this lovely long Space Station pass over India from earlier today—starting in the NW crossing the country to the east coast. Check the pass track for the full details on the pass," wrote ISS Above in a tweet as it shared the video. Watch it here:

×

In another video shared recently, the space station also captured a view of the Indian city of Bengaluru.

×

NASA also shared a path that was tracked over India.

×

 (With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

AI to pick suitable organs for transplants; help surgeons perform 300 more operations a year

Study finds 'dramatic decline in mental well-being’ of young people, especially during Covid pandemic

Chaos in Milky Way? Stars forming at greater pace than previously thought, study shows