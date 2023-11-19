Increasing screen time is killing your cognitive abilities, study reveals

Young people’s screen time is dangerously increasing and it is having a significant negative impact on their cognitive abilities, a new study has found.

As a result of disordered screen use, young people are developing health problems as well as shortened attention spans, hindering their mental well-being in the long run.

Amplifying this problem is the increasing trend to adapt technology into studies, often aimed at boosting the students’ engagement. However, teachers have noted that these devices are actually distracting in a learning environment.

How was the research conducted?

According to the study published in Science Alert, scientists conducted a meta-analysis of 34 previous studies and analysed various forms of screen use (including gaming, internet browsing, smartphone use and social media use) and compared the cognitive performance of individuals with disordered screen use to those without it.

The results were found to be concerning.

Results

It was revealed that those with problematic screen use consistently showed notably lower cognitive performance than their counterparts.

The primary cognitive area impacted was attention, specifically sustained attention—the capacity to concentrate on a constant stimulus for an extended duration.

The second most significant distinction was found in "executive functioning," particularly in impulse control, reflecting the ability to manage automatic responses or 'reflexes.'

Notably, the nature of screen activity didn't influence the outcomes. Moreover, this trend wasn't limited to children but was observed across diverse age groups.

Why is it concerning?

Social media algorithms are designed in a way to capture your attention and divert your focus outward; these can severely impact your ability to concentrate.

The algorithms are also addictive in nature, making it harder for individuals to disengage themselves from their screens. Thus, they don’t even realise when screen use has become a problem.

Attention is the bedrock of everyday tasks. People with weakened attention may struggle to keep up in less stimulating environments, such as a static workplace or classroom. They may find themselves turning to a screen as a result.