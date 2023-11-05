Moderate consumption of tea, coffee linked to decreased risks of cognitive disorders: Study

A recent study has revealed that moderate consumption of tea and coffee can lead to a decrease in risks associated with cognitive disorders such as dementia.

The study, published in Nutrition Reviews indicated that those who consume coffee and tea were 27 per cent and 32 per cent less likely, respectively, to develop cognitive disorders compared to those who don’t.

The researchers at China Medical University led by Ying Zhu and Chun-Xiang arrived at the conclusion after conducting a meta-analysis, which is in essence a large investigation analysing many studies at once.

In total, data from 389,505 participants was analysed, 18,459 of which included cases of cognitive disorders.

What is moderate consumption?

The study found that the best results in the case of coffee came at approximately 2.5 cups per day. No better results were observed in those who consumed higher quantities.

Also, it revealed that coffee had no influence on risks associated with cognitive impairment without dementia (CIND).

In the case of tea, the risk of death from cognitive disorders decreased by 11 per cent for those who consumed 1 cup per day.

In another interesting revelation, it was found that while coffee consumption led to a decreased risk of cognitive disorders in white individuals, tea consumption offered more protection to Asian individuals.

Protection was stronger for men than that for women in both coffee and tea consumption.

Caffeine boosts brain function

In simpler terms, caffeine offers a temporary boost to brain function while also safeguarding the brain from long-term cognitive issues.

Caffeine achieves this by blocking specific receptors, particularly the adenosine receptors, which tend to become overly active. This blockade enhances signalling and communication in select brain regions, thereby enhancing memory and learning.

It's essential to acknowledge certain limitations. Despite the researchers' efforts to control potential variables that could influence the results, there remains a chance that unmeasured factors like tobacco and alcohol consumption, or income and educational levels, might have had an impact.

All in all, some questions still remain unsolved, that experts might try to address in further investigations.