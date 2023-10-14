Coffee is a go-to drink for many of us each morning. A morning cuppa makes us energised enough to start the day. While a few sips at night may make us gain those extra wakful hours for study or for work.

Many people croon negative effects of coffee but when taken in moderation, coffee is harmless enough.

Now a new study, reported by ScienceAlert, has revealed that drinking an extra cup of coffee may even help in reducing age related weight gain.

The study is reportedly pee-reviewed but in 'pre-proof' stage. That means is yet to formatted and copyedited.

The study has reportedly found out that drinking an extra cup of coffee than what's normally held to be average resulted in 0.12 kg less weight gain that was expected over four years.

The study combined data obtained from three large studies in the US. These include two nurses' Health studies from 1986 to 2010 and from 1991 to 2015, and a Health Professional Follow-Up study from 1991 to 2014.

The first two studies included 230,000 people. The third study included more than 50,000 male health professionals.

The participants in these studies completed a baseline questionnaire and another one every four years to assess food and drink intake. The resulting datasets enabled the researchers to analyse coffee intake and changes in self-reported weight at four-year interval.

It was found that the average four-year weigh-gains observed in the nurses' studies were 1.2 kg and 1.7 kg. While the average increase in health professionals' study gained an average of 0.8 kg.

It was found that increasing unsweetened caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee intake by one cup per day resulted in weight gain that was 0.12 kg less than expected over four years.

