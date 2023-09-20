Human brain can work even after death, scientists show in new study

Human minds have always been curious about life after death, what’s there on the other side. For years scientists have been working to find answer to these questions, but haven’t been really able to crack the code. But scientists now have reached half way through as they find out that a human brain keep working long after dying even when the heart stops.

For centuries, scientists and researchers have believed that dying is not the end of brain activity. This is the first time that it has been proven right now.

A major study, led by researchers from New York University Grossman School of Medicine, has identified potential flickers in the minds of cardiac arrest patients as medical staff attempt to revive them.

Human brain remain alive long after heart stop working

This study was a followed up of a previous investigation into near-death experiences. The study aimed to explore the experiences of patients who underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in hospitals across the US and UK.

A pilot sub-study involved monitoring electroencephalogram (EEG) activity and cerebral oxygen levels during CPR offering a glimpse into the diminishing consciousness of those on the brink of dying.

Among the 567 patients selected for the study, only 213 regained a pulse. Alarmingly, a mere 53 of them survived to be discharged, with a scant 28 deemed healthy enough to participate in follow-up interviews recalling their experience while dying. The study was led by Sam Parnia, a scientist obsessed with uncovering the mysteries of dying.

Interestingly, none of the 28 patients who escaped from dying and were later interviewed could recall the images on the tablet or the sounds from the headphones. But their brains appeared to exhibit some degree of activity.

Survivors reported fragmented recollections of their resuscitation, including the sensation of chest compressions, the presence of electrodes on their skin, and the auditory perception of voices from the medical team.

Real-time brain monitoring data further supported the hypothesis that neurological activity could persist after dying despite impaired cardiac function.

Dr. Parnia commented on the findings, stating that even though the previous assumption was that the brain suffered permanent damage 10 minutes after the heart ceases, the study discovered the brain could show signs of activity much longer. He concluded by saying, “This is the first large study to show that these recollections and brain wave changes may be signs of universal, shared elements of so-called near-death experiences.”

