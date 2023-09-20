When was the universe's first continent formed? Scientist offers clues

In a ground-breaking research conducted at Cardiff University in Wales, a researcher has tried to figure out when the universe’s first continents were formed.

Jane Greaves, an astronomy professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy, recently published her new research, titled “When Were the First Exocontinents?”

She asserts that the search for other habitable planets in our solar system can become more effective if the relation between life and continents is better understood.

In her research, Greaves says that it should be possible to calculate when the first continents formed in the universe by analysing the radioactive elements present in the core of the Earth. She also asserts that those radioactive elements came from neutron star collisions, thus paving the way to better analyse the universe through analysing our Earth’s mantle.

Relation between life and continents on a planet

Plate tectonics, while not necessarily essential for life, hold a crucial role in regulating Earth's temperature by dissipating heat from its core.

This thermal control prevents an excessive buildup of heat, which could harm Earth's protective magnetosphere. This also paves the way for the evolution of life.

Watch: Aliens: Are we looking in the wrong place?

Furthermore, plate tectonics contribute to Earth's positioning in the habitable "Goldilocks Zone." Although early life on Earth emerged when plate tectonics were less active, they became vital for the persistence and evolution of complex life forms like humans.

Greaves's research aims to enhance the search for habitable exoplanets. If continents and the plate tectonics that give rise to them prove critical for life, then focusing our quest on rocky planets with plate tectonics can significantly improve our chances of discovering habitable worlds.

Understanding the core

Deep within Earth's core reside radioactive isotopes like Uranium-238, Thorium-232, and Potassium-40, which release heat as they undergo decay over geological timescales.

As per Greaves, we can dive into the details and history of our universe by analysing these elements.

Her work provides a broader perspective in our quest to understand them. Her findings suggest that the appearance of continents on Earth represents the middle ground among various scenarios.

Tectonics on Earth

Earth's plate tectonics began roughly 3 billion years ago, about 9.5 billion years after the universe’s inception. Greaves indicates that continents formed on thin disk stars a staggering 2 billion years prior to Earth's appearance.

Additionally, her work suggests that, on most planets, the formation of continents occurs at a slower pace compared to Earth.