Hubble's spectacular capture shows distant spiral galaxy with 'forbidden' light

In a mesmerising display, Hubble Space Telescope captured the enigmatic glow of a distant spiral galaxy, MCG-01-24-014 emanating its "forbidden" light, situated a staggering 275 million light-years away from Earth.

The captivating Hubble image, captured with the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), showcased the radiance of MCG-01-24-014 at the center, flanked by two prominent stars—one blue and one red—in the foreground.

Against the backdrop of the cosmos' inky expanse, several distant galaxies are seen scattered, creating a celestial masterpiece.

The European Space Agency unveiled this captivating Hubble photo on December 18, inviting us to marvel at the forbidden light that defies Earthly expectations and graces the vast cosmic stage.

This celestial marvel unveiled two well-defined spiral arms and a luminous core identified as an active galactic nucleus (AGN), painting a stunning face-on view with arms forming an almost perfect picture.

The galaxy, belonging to the category of Type-2 Seyfert galaxies, shares a cosmic stage with quasars as one of the two major groups of active galaxies known to scientists.

Also Read | Daydreaming may be strengthening our memories, study suggests

Distinguished by a bright core, Seyfert galaxies, unlike quasars, are less detectable. This is despite their core's brilliance, as quasars possess active galactic nuclei (AGNs) of such extraordinary luminosity that they can overshadow the entire galaxies enveloping them.

Seyfert galaxies are classified into Type-1 and Type-2 based on the wavelengths of light emitted from their active cores. Type-2 Seyfert galaxies, such as MCG-01-24-014, display spectral lines associated with "forbidden" emissions, a fascinating phenomenon rooted in quantum physics.

Why 'forbidden' light?

"To understand why emitted light from a galaxy could be considered forbidden, it helps to understand why spectra exist in the first place," ESA officials said in the statement. "Spectra look the way they do because certain atoms and molecules will absorb and emit light very reliably at very specific wavelengths."

Electrons, minuscule particles revolving around atomic nuclei, undergo precise energy changes leading to the absorption or emission of specific light wavelengths. Nevertheless, particular spectral emission lines are deemed "forbidden" since they are witnessed in space but do not manifest under typical Earthly circumstances.

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides insight, explaining, "Quantum physics is complex, and some of the rules used to predict it use assumptions that suit laboratory conditions here on Earth. Under those rules, this emission is 'forbidden' — so improbable that it’s disregarded. But in space, in the midst of an incredibly energetic galactic core, those assumptions don’t hold anymore, and the ‘forbidden’ light gets a chance to shine out towards us."