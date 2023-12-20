India's 'Aditya-L1' to reach Lagrange Point 1 in January first week: Minister

Aditya-L1, India's first mission to study the Sun will reach its destination, the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) in the first week of January 2024, said Jitendra Singh, India's Minister of State (Science and Technology). The Aditya-L1 mission was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in February this year.

Aditya-L1 mission reached a major milestone recently as it captured first complete images of the Sun. The images were taken with the help of the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument onboard Aditya-L1. SUIT has various filters which it uses to capture the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere in a specific wavelength range.

ISRO says that the observations made during ADITYA-L1 mission will help scientists examine and gain better understanding of the magnetised solar atmosphere. This will in turn yield important insights which will also make us better understand impact of solar radiation on climate here on Earth.

The images taken by Aditya-L1 so far have depicted sunspots as well as 'quiet' regions of the sun. These and many more observations in future will reveal secrets of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere.

"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium," says ISRO on its website.