Hubble telescope captures spiral galaxy right after Supernova explosion

A remarkably stunning and equally captivating image recently captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showed a distant galaxy that scientists say was the stage for a recent supernova explosion.

The galaxy under spotlight is UGC 11860, situated approximately 184 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Resembling our own Milky Way, this spiral galaxy exhibits distinctive arms that extend from its bright and densely packed central region.

In a recently shared photo by NASA on July 7, the galaxy appears to float in the vastness of our universe.

However, NSA said that the galaxy had recently played host to an incredibly powerful and nearly inconceivable stellar explosion -- a supernova event. What is a supernova event? When a massive star nears the end of its life cycle, it undergoes a dramatic event known as a supernova.

These extraordinary occurrences emit an immense amount of light and energy, ejecting substantial quantities of matter into space and forming shells of gas and dust that keep on expanding.

NASA officials said in an official statement that the overwhelmingly energetic processes involved in supernova explosions play a vital role in the creation of elements on the periodic table, particularly those between silicon and nickel.

"The hugely energetic processes during supernova explosions are predominantly responsible for forging the elements between silicon and nickel on the periodic table," an official NASA readout said. Significance of Hubble's capture of UGC 11860 galaxy Studying remnants of supernovas, such as the one found in UGC 11860 will enable astronomers to deepen their knowledge of the star systems that fuel these awe-inspiring cosmic explosions.

