Hot, liquid iron rains on this planet and temperature can hit 2k mark

Think your life is hell? All the life's misery burning you to the core and you craving for excape from all the agony? Think about a planet that literally has to bear rain of blazing hot liquid iron.

WASP-76b is the appropriately named planet that has to suffer such a fate. It's a gas giant. It was discovered in 2016. It is 640 lightyears away from us.

The planet is tidally locked. That means one side of the planet always faces its sun and ther other side experiences perpetual night.

The temperature on the dark side is upwards of 1000 degress Celsius while that on day side goes beyond 2000 degrees Celsius. For comparison, consider Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system. The surface temperature on Venus is 471 degrees Celsius. Way lower that what this gas giant has to bear.

Super high temperatures means that iron vaporises on the day side of WASP-76b and falls as hellish rain on the night side.

Now, as if this was not enough, scientists have found ionised calcium in the atmosphere of the planet. This means that WASP-76b's atmosphere may be more intense than we previously thought. The scientists say that upper layers of the atmosphere of this planet may be hotter than expected.

The study has been published in peer-reviewed journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.