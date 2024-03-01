Here's why scientists want fibre optic cables on moon

In a bid to unravel the mysteries hidden within the depths of the Moon, scientists are devising a groundbreaking plan to deploy fibre optic cables on its surface. Seismologists are vying to kick off this plan as they are driven by the enigma of lunar quakes and want to delve deeper into the moon's seismic activities.

A recent study by a team of researchers threw light on the challenges looming over this ambitious endeavour.

Utilising artificial seismograms generated from data retrieved by seismometers stationed during the Apollo missions, the team gauged the feasibility of such a network.

While the Apollo-era seismometers revealed seismic activities on the Moon's near side, the silence prevailing on the far side perplexed scientists. The quest to comprehend this disparity has propelled the necessity for additional seismometers.

With the Artemis mission gaining momentum, astronomers are poised to unlock the Moon's secrets. The proposed Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) network, comprising detectors and sensors, holds promise in revolutionising lunar exploration.

However, lunar seismology confronts an obstacle - regolith. Regolith is the layer of loose, heterogeneous, unconsolidated rock and mineral fragments that covers the solid rock beneath the surface of a planet or moon.

Regolith can vary in composition and depth depending on factors such as geological processes, erosion, and meteorite impacts.

Notably, Regolith can hinder the detection of seismic waves crucial for unraveling lunar depths.

To surmount this challenge, scientists leverage advanced signal processing techniques. Array stacking, coupled with data from DAS sensors, has emerged as an important strategy in isolating desired signals from seismic noise.

But there is a necessity for meticulous preparations, including numerical simulations of wave propagation, before launching such a network. “Before a launch, there must be robust numerical simulations of wave propagation. We do the homework to find out if we can get the data, and what kinds of things we can do with the data," a researcher Wu reportedly said.

According to the expert, in case the researchers can explore and find out methods to supply power and repairs to the moon's potential seismic network, the array will be able to remain operational for many years.