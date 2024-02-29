Smell of ripe fruit could stop the growth of cancer cells, study finds

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened attention to our sense of smell has spurred a deeper exploration into olfactory research. Recent studies have shown a remarkable connection between odors and gene expression, extending far beyond the confines of the nasal cavity. These findings have ignited speculation among scientists about the potential therapeutic applications of volatile compounds, particularly in combating cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

The power of scent

An unexpected revelation from these investigations is the direct impact of odors on gene expression, even in tissues devoid of traditional odorant receptors. This discovery has opened up new avenues for medical intervention, prompting researchers to consider the possibility of harnessing the power of scent for targeted treatments.

Experiments involving exposure to diacetyl vapors, a volatile compound found in fermenting fruits and certain foods, have yielded significant insights. Fruit flies, mice, and human cells subjected to diacetyl exhibited widespread alterations in gene expression, particularly in critical organs such as the brain and lungs. Notably, diacetyl functions as a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, mimicking the effects of HDAC inhibitors used in cancer therapy. This mechanism suggests a potential avenue for developing novel therapeutic strategies to combat cancer progression and neurodegeneration, according to Science Alert.

However, alongside these promising findings, concerns about potential health risks and the need for further research loom large. While diacetyl shows promise in halting cancer cell growth and mitigating neurodegeneration, its association with lung diseases like obliterative bronchiolitis raises cautionary flags. Thus, rigorous investigation into the safety and efficacy of volatile compounds is imperative before considering them for clinical use.

Moreover, this research underscores the broader implications for safety evaluation and agricultural practices. It highlights the importance of assessing the safety of volatile chemicals encountered in everyday life, including those emitted by food and microbial sources. Additionally, the study suggests potential applications in agriculture, where plants also respond to volatile compounds in the environment.