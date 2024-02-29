Greater exposure to ultra-processed foods linked to higher risk of 32 illnesses: Study

Increased intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) including chips, sodas and energy drinks is associated with a higher risk of 32 adverse health outcomes, a study said on Wednesday (Feb 28). The study, which was published in the BMJ journal evaluated the existing meta-analytic evidence of associations between exposure to ultra-processed foods and adverse health outcomes.

"To evaluate the credibility of evidence, pre-specified evidence classification criteria were applied, graded as convincing (“class I”), highly suggestive (“class II”), suggestive (“class III”), weak (“class IV”), or no evidence (“class V”). The quality of evidence was assessed using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluations) framework, categorised as “high,” “moderate,” “low,” or “very low” quality," the study said.

It added that over the recent decades, the availability and variety of ultra-processed products sold have substantially and rapidly increased in countries across diverse economic development levels.

The findings

The study identified 45 unique pooled analyses, including 13 dose-response associations and 32 non-dose-response associations.

"Overall, direct associations were found between exposure to ultra-processed foods and 32 (71%) health parameters spanning mortality, cancer, and mental, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and metabolic health outcomes," the study said.

Scientists said that across high-income countries, the share of dietary energy derived from UPF ranges from 42 per cent to 58 per cent in Australia and the United States, to as low as 10 per cent and 25 per cent in Italy and South Korea.

The study found evidence supporting direct associations between greater exposure to UPF and a higher risk of the prevalence of adverse sleep-related outcomes. It further said that two cross-sectional studies provided limited evidence of an association between greater exposure to ultra-processed foods and risks of prevalent asthma.

The analysis also showed direct associations between greater ultra-processed food exposure and higher risks of cardiovascular disease.

What are Ultra-processed foods?

According to BMJ, UPFs are engineered to be highly desirable, combining sugar, fat, and salt to maximise reward, and adding flavours that induce eating when not hungry.