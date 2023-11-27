Are ultra-processed foods more appealing than less processed options? Here's what a study found

A recent study has challenged the pre-existing assumption that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are inherently more appealing than less processed options.

The research by the University of Bristol, as per The Guardian, aimed to investigate whether calories and processing levels are the primary factors influencing taste perception and food desirability.

Study methodology

The study, as per the report, involved 224 adult volunteers who were presented with colour images of 24 to 32 familiar foods. These ranged from avocado and grapes to blueberry muffins and ice cream and varied in calories, processing levels (including UPFs), and carbohydrate-to-fat ratio.

Participants were then asked to rate the foods for taste pleasantness, desire to eat, sweetness, and saltiness while imagining tasting them.

Study results

Contrary to expectations, the results published in the journal Appetite revealed that, on average, UPFs were no more liked or desired than processed or unprocessed foods.

The study found that foods with more intense flavours, particularly related to sweetness and saltiness, were generally more liked and desired.

Lead author Prof Peter Rogers noted, "While ultra-processing didn’t reliably predict liking (palatability) in our study, food carbohydrate-to-fat ratio, food fibre content and taste intensity did – actually, together, these three characteristics accounted for more than half of the variability in liking across the foods we tested".

The findings as per Rogers suggest that "humans are programmed to learn to like foods with more equal amounts of carbohydrate and fat, and lower amounts of fibre, because those foods are less filling per calorie. In other words, we value calories over fullness."

The study comes as concern about the rising consumption of UPFs globally grows. As per the Guardia report, in the UK and the US, these foods now constitute over half of the average diet. Furthermore, UPFs such as ice cream, fizzy drinks, and ready meals have been associated with health issues, including an increased risk of cancer, weight gain, and heart disease.