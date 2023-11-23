Geminids meteor 2023: How and when to watch year's 'most intense' meteor shower this weekend

Geminids meteor shower 2023: The year’s best and ‘most intense’ meteor shower is all set to reach its peak around this weekend. The starry activity up in the sky will begin this Sunday and will continue till Dec 24 with fluctuating intensity.

As per NASA, the Geminids will reach their peak around Dec 13 and Dec 14, but they may still be visible during this weekend if seen under proper observing conditions. Here is everything you need to know about the Geminid meteor showers.

Also Read | California lawmakers urge NASA to reverse funding cuts to its Mars Sample Return mission

Geminid Meteor Shower

Generally, all meteor showers occur when Earth passes through debris trails left by comets and other heavenly objects. The debris that collides with our atmosphere disintegrates into these colourful small lights that we call meteors.

But Geminid meteor shower is a bit different and doesn’t originate from a comet, but rather from an asteroid.

Also Read | Mummies of children from at least 1,000 years ago unearthed near residential area in Peru

Scientists believe that 3200 Phaethon was the asteroid from which Geminids originated. The 3200 Phaethon broke apart under the stresses of the asteroid’s rotation, which caused it to eject billions of tons of dust and debris into the solar system.

The Geminid meteor showers first started appearing in the mid-1800s. At that time, only 10 to 20 meteors could be seen per hour. Since that time, the Geminids have grown into a major meteor shower that peaks with 120 meteors visible per hour under perfect conditions.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2023: When does it peak?

The Geminids are active now through Dec 24, but activity will peak between Dec 13 and 14, according to the American Meteor Society. They are intensely bright and fast meteors that are considered one of the best cosmic shows of the year.

If weather allows and conditions are perfect, they can be seen this Sunday (Nov 26) as well.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2023: What is the best time to watch it?

While the shower is best viewed during the night and predawn hours, activity typically begins around 9:00 or 10:00 pm UTC, according to NASA. The cherry on the cake is that this shower is visible across the globe.

A dark, open sky away from the city or street lights is an ideal viewing position with laying flat on the back with feet facing the south. Binoculars and telescopes typically aren’t needed.