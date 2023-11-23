How did Mahabharata's Abhimanyu learn to fight in mother's womb? Recent research may answer

Expectant mothers who engage in regular conversations significantly raise their unborn babies' language skills, according to a study by researchers from Italy and France.

This research marks the most compelling evidence to date that fetuses actively listen and learn during the final weeks before birth, implying scientific backing to a notion Indians have long believed due to popular stories and lessons from Epic Mahabharata.

Also watch | World's first 'artificial womb facility’ for 30,000 babies × According to ancient Indian scriptures, Abhimanyu, the son of Arjuna and Draupadi was still in his mother's womb when he first heard his uncle Krishna narrating the secret of penetrating the almost impenetrable military formation known as the Chakravyuha, an ancient defence tactic to safeguard the most important member of the army (usually the king).

On the 13th day of the great war of Mahabharata, Abhimanyu — while fighting for the righteous Pandavas — successfully penetrated the chakravyuh created by the Kuru army. But he did not know how to get out of the military formation once inside it and was thus killed.

What does the study say?

The study says that "language exposure before birth may help newborns acquire language with ease", suggesting a potential correlation between pre-natal communication and postnatal language development.

Researchers found that infants, aged one to five days old, exhibited a preference for the language they heard in the womb, indicating a remarkable connection between prenatal experiences and language recognition.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

The research also unveils that hearing their native language stimulated specific brain regions associated with language learning.

This suggests that these neural pathways begin to form and develop during the gestational period.

How the study was conducted?

The study involved 33 French newborns, whose mothers were native French speakers and communicated predominantly in French during the last trimester of pregnancy.

Electroencephalogram (EEG) caps with ten sensors were placed on the infants' heads to measure brain activity.

Results revealed enhanced neural oscillations associated with language processing when the babies heard their native language, showcasing the profound impact of prenatal language exposure.

While the research did not specifically inquire about direct communication between mothers and unborn babies, it suggests that "prenatally heard language" can stimulate brain development.

What is the bottom-line?