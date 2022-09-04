Exercising regularly and engaging socially helps you with ageing, says experts

Health is wealth, a gift for us. Not an option but a necessity. In today’s world of the super-fast era, it's very important for individuals to keep themselves fit and exercise regularly.

We are sitting too much and it’s the reason for the damage. A recent study indicated that exercising daily not only keeps you fit, but helps you feel confident and stress-free.

A habitual 10 minutes brisk walker can amass an additional 16 years of life by middle age and reduces aging.

According to researcher Woo, there is a rising trend of increasing dependency and weakness accompanying the increase in overall life expectancy.

Early deaths are majorly due to unhealthy lifestyle which later causes numerous illnesses.

Woo advises to be busy, engage socially and just keep moving, South China Morning Post reported.

Age-related mobility issues are a common scene now, over 30 per cent of people over the age of 70 struggle to climb stairs, get out of a chair, or even it's difficult for them to move around.

The World Health Organisation listed a sedentary lifestyle as one of the top 10 reasons for death.

A movement can reduce your risk for any age-related condition one fears the most. It is also believed that isolation age us.

Saunders, a researcher said that socially engaging has a good and measurable impact on brain health. Social isolation rises mental health-related problems. One such instance was coronavirus, where social isolation contributed to the rising mental health problems.

So the top three ways to keep yourself fit, happy and relaxed can be to go out in the morning for a 10- or 15-minute walk, have a good six to eight hours of sleep, meet new people, try new food or new passions or anything to keep yourself busy.

(With inputs from agencies)

