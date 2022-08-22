Vitamin D may help in treating depression, hints a study

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), clinical depression affects 280 million people worldwide every year. A new, study-of-studies by researchers from University of Eastern Finland has revealed a link between depression and Vitamin D.

This study was a meta-analysis of 41 previous studies. A meta-analysis is an analysis that combines results from a number of previous studies and draws conclusion after analysing the data usind statistical methods.

In this meta-analysis, results obtained from 53,235 participants were covered. These participants included those with depression as well as those without.

"These findings will encourage new, high-level clinical trials in patients with depression in order to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression," says Tuomas Mikola, doctoral researcher and lead author at the University of Eastern Finland

The typical Vitamin D intake in the participants was 50-100 micrograms a day. Some of the participants were even being given placebo drugs. It was found that in participants with depression, administering Vitamin D was more useful than placebo drugs.

"Our results suggest that vitamin D supplementation has beneficial effects in both individuals with major depressive disorder as well as in those with milder, clinically significant depressive symptoms," researchers have written in the paper they have published.

