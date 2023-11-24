Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket successfully clears 'major full-scale' trial

Europe's heavy-lift rocket Ariane-5 completed its final launch in July 2023 by lifting two telecoms satellites into space. Now, the new European-built Ariane 6 rocket is gearing up for its mission for its first test flight ever. In an exciting development, the rocket has cleared a major full-scale rehearsal on Friday (Nov 24).

The Ariane 6 rocket was developed by Arianespace on behalf of the European Space Agency. As part of the trial, the ground teams completed the launch countdown. It was followed by a 7-minute full firing of the core stage’s engine.

Everything went just as it would transpire if fired for an actual launch into space.

Things went as per plan, which included plans for not igniting boosters. This was done to ensure that Ariane 6 stayed on the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

"The engine-fire trial reenacts how the Ariane 6 core stage will fire during a normal flight into space. Once complete the main engine would shut down and the core stage would separate from the upper stage, which would then take over propulsion and complete its mission," European Space Agency said.

Also Read | Hamas releases 24 hostages amid temporary truce in Gaza

What did the trial include?

A test model was used for the trial, which was the longest ‘full-stack' run yet for Ariane 6’s lower liquid propulsion module with a Vulcain 2.1 engine.

Speaking over the trial, ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “The teams from ArianeGroup, CNES and ESA have now run through every step of the rocket's flight without it leaving Earth."

Watch | Hostages release: Israel's hostage-for-prisoner swap × He termed the successful trial a "milestone" because it came after humongous efforts being put in every aspect of the mission right from designing and planning to preparing and building.

The mission included hard work of some of the most talented space engineers in Europe. "We are back on track towards resecuring Europe’s autonomous access to space. Well done to all involved!” Aschbacher said.

Vulcain 2.1 engine

Nearly 150 tonnes of propellant were used in the Vulcain 2.1 engine in the Ariane 6 core stage tanks – liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. The liquid hydrogen tank was supercooled to temperatures below -250°C.

The earlier Ariane 5 touted as Europe's most successful launch system to date used Vulcain 2 engine. The current mission Ariane 6 uses an advanced version - Vulcain 2.1.

"The upgrade has a simplified and cheaper design, and new technology in the engine nozzle and ignition system has been moved from the engine to the launch pad structure, to make the stage perform better and cost less," as per ESA.