Ukraine war: Conflict risks lasting to 2030 without peace talks, says Slovak PM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday (Nov 24) that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine risked lasting until 2030 if peace talks did not start. Addressing a press conference in Prague after meeting his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, Prime Minister Fico said, "This conflict is frozen, it is in a state wherein it may last until 2029 or 2030."

"It is better to lead talks for 10 years in peace or with suspended combat operations than to go to the negotiations table after 10 years without any result, only to find out that we have another 500 or 600 thousand dead," he added.

Fico won Slovakia's parliamentary election in September. During the election campaign, he pledged to discontinue the military aid given to Ukraine by previous governments. Before he came to power, Slovakia sent military aid in 13 packages worth $718.24 million to Ukraine.

However, Fico's three-party cabinet comprising far-right ministers has already blocked a $44-million military aid package to Ukraine planned by the previous administration.

Fico pointed out that although Slovakia would not provide Ukraine with further military aid, it would not object to others offering it. "If the Czech Republic or any other country in the world or Europe decides to provide Ukraine with military aid, we won't condemn anyone," he said during the joining press conference with Czech PM Fiala.

Since the beginning of the war in February last year, the Czech Republic and Slovakia both accepted thousands of Ukrainian war refugees. But the two countries have now split over whether to continue military aid.