'Dragon' black holes that defy norms of physics can mess with your future

Astronomers have discovered black holes that bend the laws of singularity in physics.

Black holes are monstrous celestial entities exerting gravitational fields so vicious that no matter or light can escape.

The research, published in 'Physical Review Letters,' focuses on the cosmic censorship conjecture. It studies the 'dragon' parts of the black holes.

Inside it, there is a barrier beyond the Cauchy horizon in which nothing can be predicted. It is deeper than the event horizon. This barrier prevents the lawlessness of black holes from becoming a pressing issue.

According to the study's author Peter Hinz, ''People had been complacent for some 20 years, since the mid-'90s, that strong cosmological censorship is always verified. We challenge that point of view.''

In physics, Einstein’s theory of general relativity describes the formation of black holes. It predicts that matter can suffer a cataclysmic collapse where both the density of matter and the curvature of spacetime diverge (tend towards infinite values).

There are three categories of black holes. The smallest are so-called stellar-mass black holes formed by the gravitational collapse of a single star. There are gargantuan 'supermassive' black holes like the one at our galaxy's center, 26,000 light-years from Earth, which is four million times the sun's mass.

A few intermediate-mass black holes also have been found with masses somewhere in between.

Cygnus X-1 is the Milky Way’s largest-known stellar-mass black hole and among the strongest X-ray sources seen from Earth

Black holes, phenomenally dense and coming in various sizes, are extraordinarily difficult to observe by their very nature. A black hole’s event horizon is the point of no return beyond which anything - stars, planets, gas, dust and all forms of electromagnetic radiation - gets swallowed into oblivion.

The existence of black holes was first predicted in 1916. Most galaxies are thought to have a supermassive black hole at their centre.

(With inputs from agencies)