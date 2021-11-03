Fuel from microbes: Bacteria to be used as fuel source for future astronauts returning to Earth

On Mars, scientists have devised a method for producing rocket fuel that may be used by future astronauts to return to Earth.

Carbon dioxide, sunshine, and frozen water—all resources native to Mars—might be combined with two types of bacteria that would need to be brought by way of a preliminary trip, according to Georgia Institute of Technology researchers.

When exposed to sunlight, cyanobacteria (algae) would consume carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere to produce sugars, which would then be converted into propellant by a modified E. coli bacterium.

On Earth, this propellant, known as 2,3-butanediol, is now in use.

It's used to produce rubber polymers.

The rockets that will leave Mars will be powered by methane and liquid oxygen, neither of which are native to Mars.

As a result, they would have to be carried to Mars at significant cost and risk.

The cost of transporting 30 tonnes of methane and liquid oxygen is projected to be over $8 billion.

The method is described in a research published in the journal Nature Communications titled "Designing the bioproduction of Martian rocket propellant via a biotechnology-enabled in situ resource utilization strategy,".

Methane and liquid oxygen are being envisaged as fuels for rocket engines launching from Mars (LOX).

Both aren't found on Mars, so they'd have to be carried from Earth to power a return spaceship into Martian orbit.

