Covid resulted in alarming increase in depression and anxiety cases: Study

Coronavirus has not only been affecting the physical health of infected people but has also been bringing a downward spiral in the mental health of people.

Cases of depression and anxiety increased by more than a quarter in just the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, i.e. 2020.

A study has revealed that there were at least 52 million new cases of people suffering from depression and nearly 76 million new cases of anxiety in 2020.

Also read | Iceland suspends use of Moderna's Covid vaccine due to heart-inflammation fears

The study was conducted globally and experts concluded that there has been a 28 and 26 per cent of increase in the two mental health disorders respectively.

Needless to say, the countries which have been worst hit by the deadly coronavirus have seen the most increase in mental health disorders.

"Our findings highlight an urgent need to strengthen mental health systems in order to address the growing burden of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders worldwide," said lead study author Damian Santomauro, from the University of Queensland's School of Public Health. "Meeting the added demand for mental health services due to COVID-19 will be challenging, but taking no action should not be an option."

Also read | Study suggests that Alzheimer's and COVID-19 share genetic risk factor

Data from North America, Europe and East Asia showed that if the pandemic had not taken place, the world may have recorded nearly 190 million cases of depression. However, a total of 246 million cases were recorded in 20202 due to COVID-19.

Similar is the case in anxiety disorders where 298 million cases were predicted sans Covid but the pandemic resulted in 374 million anxiety cases globally.

In addition to an increase in mental health disorders, the study also revealed that women around the globe have faced problem in a disproportionate manner. This can be a result of existing inequal opportunities in the health and social sectors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequalities, and social determinants of mental health disorders, and the underpinning mechanisms to improve mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic globally," said Alize Ferrari, from the University of Queensland. "It is crucial that policymakers take underlying factors such as these into account as part of measures to strengthen mental health services."