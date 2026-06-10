/Cosmic Tempest: Record-breaking black hole winds clocked at 30% the speed of light

Astronomers have detected an unprecedented cosmic tempest in the deep universe. A distant quasar, powered by a feeding supermassive black hole, is blasting out galactic winds at a staggering 30% of the speed of light. Clocking in at approximately 201 million miles per hour (323 million kilometres per hour), this outbound torrent stands as the fastest black hole wind ever observed, specifically within ultraviolet wavelengths.

To put these extreme speeds into a terrestrial context, researchers have looked to the Saffir-Simpson scale used to measure tropical cyclones on Earth. While a standard Category 5 hurricane features devastating sustained winds of 157 mph or higher, the sheer velocity of this deep-space outflow operates on an entirely different scale, says a study published in The Astrophysical Journal.

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"In terms of its speed, this quasar's wind could be called a category 79 hurricane," said Lucas Seaton, the team leader and a researcher from York University, in a statement published by York U. The colossal engine driving this record-breaking phenomenon is a quasar known as J2318. Located roughly 3 billion light-years away from Earth, J2318 is an active galactic nucleus, a hyper-luminous region at the centre of a galaxy where a supermassive black hole aggressively devours surrounding matter.

Why Black Hole winds matter

Supermassive black holes do not just consume matter; their powerful feedback mechanisms actively reshape their host environments. Active galactic nuclei (AGN) routinely expel massive amounts of energy back into their host galaxies.

When black hole winds reach extreme speeds like those clocked in J2318, they can clear vast reservoirs of cold gas out of the host galaxy's central regions. Because this cold gas is the foundational ingredient needed to form new stars, these high-velocity winds effectively "quench" star formation, steering the structural evolution of the entire galaxy.