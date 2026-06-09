A new oral drug developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could mark the firm's entry into the highly lucrative weight-loss market. According to Phase 2 trial results published in medical journal The Lancet, the pill called 'elepeglitron', helps patients lose weight comparable to other oral GLP-1 drugs. The surging popularity of injectable GLP-1 agonists, which work by suppressing appetite, has triggered an industry-wide race to develop more convenient tablet alternatives. Currently, the multi-billion-dollar market is dominated by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk and America’s Eli Lilly.

The randomised trial for elecoglipron involved 310 participants. For overweight or obese adults without diabetes, the highest-dose group achieved average weight reductions of up to 10.5% at 26 weeks and 11.8% at 36 weeks. The side effects recorded during the trial were similar to those of competing GLP-1 pills, with nausea reported as the most common issue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Marie Spreckley, a weight management researcher from the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the study, noted that the Phase 2 trial was not primarily designed to compare elecoglipron directly against other anti-obesity medications. She emphasised and was quoted in news agency AFP, “Larger and longer phase 3 trials will therefore be needed to confirm the durability of these effects, establish longer-term safety and tolerability, and determine its place within the growing range of obesity and diabetes treatments.”