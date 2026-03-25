/Not a lifestyle drug: Govt issues stern advisory as generic weight loss jabs flood Indian market

As the patent for semaglutide expired on Friday (Mar 20), Indian pharmaceutical companies rolled out their versions of the drug the same day. Semaglutide, a potent GLP-1 receptor agonist primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes, has been popularised for its weight loss capabilities. The government has now issued an advisory against unauthorised sale and promotion of the drug.

Reports of it being misused as a lifestyle drug have been doing the rounds for a while now. In its statement, the government said, “With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs in the Indian market, concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source