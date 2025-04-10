

Ozempic has become one of the most talked-about topics in the showbiz world. Time and again, this name pops up on social media feeds, and the reason? The drastic weight loss transformations of celebrities like director Karan Johar and actor Ram Kapoor. Many speculate that these changes are due to the use of the Type 2 diabetes drug.

The debate around the drug again took the limelight after comedian Kapil Sharma's recent spotting at the airport. In a video that has gone viral, Sharma, who is wearing comfortable grey athleisure, looks slimmer with dramatic weight loss, sparking fresh debate.

Soon after the video went viral, many netizens claimed that he's the latest celebrities who has used Ozempic for waight cut-down.

One user commented, "What's with these celebrities cutting down weight? First Karan Johar and now Kapil Sharma?"

"He's been taking ozempic lol," another commented.

As Ozempic once again takes the spotlight, here's a brief explainer about what it is, how it works, and the buzz around its off-label use.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is an injectable medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. The prescription drug has been given to people to lower certain risks of heart disease, including heart attack.

Ozempic belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and contains an active ingredient, semaglutide.

The medication is injected once a week in your thigh, abdomen and upper arm.

Side effects of Ozempic?

The most common side effects are:

Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation.

Ozempic for weight loss?

The drug is commonly used for Type 2 diabetes. It has also been used to treat obesity, as one of the major side effects of this drug is weight loss.

Many doctors have been prescribing Ozempic off-label for weight management and weight loss.

Does Ozempic work for weight loss?

Yes, Ozempic helps in shedding the weight quickly, without much effort. However, it is not FDA-approved for weight loss. But, another medicine, Wegovy, which also contains semaglutide in a higher dose, is FDA-approved for weight loss.

Is Ozempic available in India?

No, Ozempic is not officially available in India. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of the drug, is reportedly working toward launching it in the country soon.

Are celebrities using weight loss drugs?

Yes, several celebrities, including James Corden and Fat Joe, have tried Ozempic for weight loss. Additionally, some celebrities have openly discussed using weight loss medications to achieve their goals.

In Bollywood, notable figures like Karan Johar, Badshah, and Ram Kapoor have undergone significant weight loss transformations, which have led to speculation about their use of such drugs. However, Karan Johar has denied these rumors.