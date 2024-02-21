Comet with no tail is approaching Earth. Here's why it is important to photograph it

Stargazers assemble, as we are about to witness a rare comet with its missing tail in few days from now. The C/2021 S3 Pannstars comet is all set to pass Earth in the coming days, as per the UK-based University of Reading.

The researchers at the university have asked sky enthusiasts to photograph this rare sight, as it will help them in their study to determine the solar wind conditions. As the comet will soar towards Earth with a detached tail, it can give new insights into the strength and direction of solar wind.

Solar winds are the charged particles that exude from the Sun, which have the ability to damage technology down on Earth. And comets are like cosmic “windsocks”, telling about the direction and intensity of solar winds, as per the University of Reading.

Why this rare comet with a missing tail is so important and should be photographed?

PhD researcher Sarah Watson, who is leading the project, claimed learning about solar wind can help scientists forecast it and limit the resulting harm. The rare comet with a detached tail gives an opportunity to the scientific community to learn about solar winds in detail.

Watson added, "We need lots of timed photos of the comet to build up a picture of its journey through our solar system.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for amateur astronomers to get out their telescopes, capture a truly spectacular cosmic moment and make a big contribution to some important science."

The C/2021 S3 Pannstars comet approaching the Earth will not pose any danger to Earth.

The comet has been in the night sky since February 14 and will remain visible until the end of March. It will only become easier to see it clearly in the coming weeks when it will be much further away from the Sun. However, it will still not be visible to the naked eye.

How to take the perfect shot?

Astronomers will need a camera with a large lens or a small telescope that they can attach to their device to capture a quality image.

It is advised to click a lot of timed photos of the comet as it will provide a detailed build-up of its journey through the solar system, as per Watson.

Anyone who captures the comet has been urged to send them to Ms Sarah Watson via the university.