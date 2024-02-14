Potential prevention of rheumatoid arthritis with injection? Clinical study brings hope for millions

Researchers have found that an already existing medicine, when taken as an injection, could prevent rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This development could offer treatment for the millions of people who are susceptible to the chronic inflammatory disease.

RA affects over 18 million people worldwide, mainly causing joint pain. It usually first manifests in middle age and can cause complications including lung, heart, or neurological system problems.

Lack of a prophylactic, or preventive, treatment has been one major obstacle in battling RA.

In the recent clinical trial, scientists explored the efficiency of abatacept, an existing RA medication administered through self-injections, in slowing down or halting the progression of RA in individuals showering early symptoms.



The trial results, published in the Lancet, were described as promising and offering potential relief for those at risk of developing arthritis.

A team from King's College London evaluated abatacept, which is usually administered for patients who already have RA, to see if it may be used as a preventive measure. The medication tackles the underlying source of inflammation and is given either weekly injections at home or through drips in hospitals.

From 28 arthritis clinics in the UK and the Netherlands, 213 people who were at early risk of RA participated in the trial. Out of them, 110 took abatacept, while the other subjects were in the placebo group. Results from 12 months showed that the abatacept group had a 92.8% arthritis-free rate, while the placebo group had a 69.2% rate.

Two years later, 25% of the group receiving abatacept advanced to RA, while 37% of the placebo group experienced the same progression.

Prof Andrew Cope from King's College London expressed optimism, calling this the largest rheumatoid arthritis prevention trial to date. He highlighted that the drug not only prevented disease onset, but also alleviated symptoms like pain and fatigue, offering potential relief for those at risk.

The trial also revealed additional benefits of abatacept, including lower pain scores and improved quality of life for patients.

One participant, Philip Day, described the trial as a ‘ray of hope’ and shared his success story, noting that after being enrolled in 2018, he experienced relief from joint pain, allowing him to resume normal activities.