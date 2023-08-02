'Chilling' success: Russian scientists have cultivated watermelons in the coldest part of Earth

In an astonishing feat of agriculture, scientists have achieved the remarkable milestone of cultivating watermelons in the seemingly inhospitable terrain of Antarctica.

This groundbreaking endeavour took place at the Vostok Station, a year-round Russian research facility situated at the Pole of Cold, according to Live Science.

This locale has earned its name due to its classification as the coldest spot on Earth, where temperatures have plummeted to a bone-chilling minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 89.2 degrees Celsius).

Evolutionary origins of watermelons and the Antarctic challenge

Watermelons, originating over 4,300 years ago in present-day Sudan, are an ancient fruit deeply rooted in the region's historical artwork, even making appearances in Egyptian tomb paintings in Saqqara.

The evolution of this succulent berry occurred in a climate vastly dissimilar from the extreme cold of Antarctica.

Creating a haven for watermelons

The innovative experiment unfolded under the purview of researchers from the Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), in collaboration with experts from the Agrophysical Research Institute and the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Their endeavour involved transforming the Vostok Station's greenhouse into an oasis conducive to watermelon growth.

By manipulating the air temperature and humidity, the scientists managed to create an environment favourable to nurturing these juicy fruits.

Strategic selection and cultivation

The research team meticulously handpicked two varieties of early-ripening watermelons, focusing not only on taste but also on adaptability to the greenhouse's unique challenges, such as low atmospheric pressure and oxygen deficiency.

The selected watermelon seeds were sowed in a thin layer of soil substitute and exposed to specialised lighting emulating natural sunlight. Since natural pollinators were absent, researchers undertook the task of manual pollination, ensuring the plants' reproductive success.

Fruitful harvest and beyond

After a span of precisely 103 days from the initial seed planting, the scientists were rewarded with an astonishing yield: eight ripe and delectable watermelons sprawled across six distinct plants.

These watermelons boasted sizes of up to 2 pounds (1 kilogram) each and diameters reaching 5 inches (13 centimetres), as detailed by the Russian Geographical Society.

This accomplishment adds to a growing series of triumphs in Antarctic agriculture. In 2020, researchers at Vostok Station successfully nurtured various plants, including dill, basil, parsley, arugula, and cabbage.

Moreover, Korean scientists achieved watermelon cultivation at the King Sejong Station in West Antarctica in 2021, a site known for its recorded temperature low of minus 78.1 F (minus 25.6 C), as documented by The Korean Bizwire.

Looking ahead, the scientific community aspires to diversify its Antarctic crops. Plans are in place to cultivate an array of fruits, encompassing blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries.