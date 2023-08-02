Beyond the stars: What is NASA's protocol for astronauts who die in space?

The endeavour of sending human beings into the vast expanse of space is an unparalleled feat, fraught with challenges and dangers.

Over the span of just over six decades, space exploration has claimed the lives of 20 individuals. While this number might seem surprisingly low given the complexity of human spaceflight, NASA's ambitious plans to revisit the Moon by 2025 and set foot on Mars in the next decade, alongside the rise of commercial spaceflight, hint at an evolving landscape where the spectre of mortality looms, as reported by the Conversation.

The unsettling query: Managing mortality in space

Amidst the awe-inspiring achievements of space exploration, a sombre yet imperative question surfaces: What becomes of the deceased in the unforgiving realm of space? As a space medical practitioner at the Translational Research Institute for Space Health, my team and I are dedicated to ensuring the optimal health of astronauts on space missions.

Managing mortality in Earth's orbit and lunar proximity

In the event of a fatality during a low-Earth-orbit mission or on the Moon, pragmatic solutions are in place. Swift return mechanisms, such as capsules or crew expeditions, ensure the body's return to Earth within hours or days. In these scenarios, the emphasis is on crew safety and operational protocols rather than body preservation.

Yet, the prospect of an astronaut's demise en route to Mars presents unique challenges. The vast distances and inability to pivot back towards Earth demand novel solutions. A deceased astronaut's body would likely journey back to Earth alongside the surviving crew after the mission's culmination, possibly years later. During this time, the body could be preserved within the spacecraft, leveraging controlled environmental conditions to slow decomposition.

Stepping into the void of space sans a protective spacesuit is a chilling demise. Instantaneous death would occur due to the vacuum's toll on breathing and the boiling of bodily fluids. Similar fates await those who venture unprotected onto the lifeless terrains of the Moon and Mars, their thin or nonexistent atmospheres condemning them to suffocation and the unsettling spectacle of boiling blood.

Confronting mortality on alien ground: Mars' surface

Suppose an astronaut met their end on Mars' surface. Traditional methods of disposal are fraught with issues, such as energy-intensive cremation and contaminating burials. A pragmatic approach involves preserving the body within a specialised bag until its eventual return to Earth.

The challenge of handling death in space transcends mere logistical concerns. Supporting the grieving crew and families on Earth is as vital as managing the physical remains. As humanity contemplates colonising distant worlds, including the Moon, Mars, and perhaps even planets beyond our solar system, meticulous planning and comprehensive protocols will be indispensable in addressing this grim eventuality.