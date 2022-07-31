Children with alcoholic parents likely to show food addiction: Study

A recent study published in the Journal of Psychology of Addictive Behaviors found that children who have parents struggling with alcoholism are more likely to show symptoms of food addiction. In this, some people may have become addicted to the high concentrations of refined carbohydrates and fats present in processed meals like pizza, chocolate, and fries. Up to 1 in 5 people appear to be affected by this clinically serious addiction to highly processed foods, which is characterised by a loss of control over the consumption or intense cravings and an unwillingness to cut back despite some unpleasant effects, ANI reported.

Researchers form University of Michigan were interested in determining whether a parent’s alcoholism is a significant risk factor for addiction, also to indicate a high chance of addiction to processed foods. The lead author of the study, Lindzey Hoover, said, "people who have a family history of addiction may be at greater risk for developing a problematic relationship with highly processed foods, which is really challenging in a food environment where these foods are cheap, accessible, and heavily marketed."

As per the study, people who struggle with food addiction are most likely to have personal problems with cannabis, alcohol, cigarettes, and tobacco.

However, the effects of addiction don’t end with food. Diets dominated by highly processed foods containing excess substances are causes of preventable deaths in today's world.

This study suggests that interventions are necessary to concurrently reduce drug use and compulsive eating.

