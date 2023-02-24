Celestial dance | World witnesses Moon, Jupiter and Venus in perfect trifecta across skies

The Moon, Jupiter and Venus appeared in a perfect trifecta in skies across the countries in what can be called a rare celestial synchronised dance. Jupiter and Venus and the moon created a triangle-like shape in the sky during nighttime as the celestial bodies came closer to each other.

There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest.



Have you spotted these three in the sky?

The mysterious twin of Earth, Venus, and the solar system's biggest planet, Jupiter, have been getting closer to each other as they move for conjunction on March 1. The planets, Jupiter and Venus, were joined by the moon early in the evening on Wednesday.

The planetary meet-up, which is also called conjunction, makes it possible for the two planets to appear closer to each other or even touch each other in the night sky of Earth. The planets are aligned in a way that they appear to occupy the same space in the night sky, although being millions of kilometres apart.

Tonight's striking Jupiter-Moon-Venus conjunction as seen from Somerset.



Light scattered off our planet's clouds, ice and oceans – known as 'Earthshine' – is illuminating the nightside of Moon, revealing the whole lunar disc in this long(ish) exposure. #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/jNjeRHnLQh — Will Gater (@willgater) February 22, 2023 ×

Manitoba Museum's planetarium and science gallery programme supervisor Mike Jensen said, "They are of course, two planets in our solar system that are actually very far apart from one another. But they are orbiting the Sun just as we are. So, there are times throughout their orbits where from Earth, from our vantage point here on our planet, the two appear to come close together to one another in our sky. And that happens for all the planets that are closer to us.”

The bright planets along with the moon were spotted in the skies by people from across the world, including India, as the planets came closer to each other. Currently, Venus is the third-brightest celestial body in the sky, after the moon and sun. The planet is so dazzling that it can be spotted in daylight sometimes. However, the trifecta was short-lived as the Earth continued to rotate on its axis.

