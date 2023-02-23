Do you wish to experience hellscape? No, not your usual life but a real one. If you harbour such superhero aspirations then go to Venus. Earth's other neighobour. Mars is such a passe. NASA has been landing rovers there for years and years. Venus can be your next adventure.

So as you descend on Venus you'll first encounter a super thick atmosphere that'll make landing tricky. This atmosphere is made of Sulphuric acid (Yep!). This is a big 'nope' already. And as you come out of whatever remains of your spacecraft to take a walk, you temperature sensors will tell you that the outside temperature is just 455 degrees Celsius! This is enough to melt lead.

Logic other than the bad travel brochure above would tell you that almost all space-faring machinery we use would be useless on Venus and won't last long.

But an initial step to overcome the seemingly insurmountable odds has been taken. Good ol' NASA has joined hands with Advanced Thermal Batteries, Inc (ATB) and has made batteries capable of withstanding mind-melting temper(ature) of the planet a certain book claims women have come from.

Humanity has already navigated a craft to Venus. The Soviets did that but the craft lasted only for two hours on Venus.

But these new batteries may help us powering future spacecrafts to Venus without melting away.

These batteries have been made using specifically designed chemistry and structural materials. The batteries would last 120 earth days.

"This recent battery technology demonstration, with improved architecture and low self-discharge electrochemistry, is a huge accomplishment that many may have not thought possible," said Dr Kevin Wepasnick, ATB Project Engineer, in a NASA press release.

So would we see billionaire flocking to Venus anytime soon? Not till we invent some super-heavy duty air conditioners it would appear.

