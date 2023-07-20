Breathtaking! NASA's Cassini spacecraft releases pics of Saturn, its mesmerising moon Mimas

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a breathtaking snap of Saturn and its moon Mimas on Instagram. This awe-inspiring photograph was taken from a distance of 5,76,000 miles (9,27,000 km) by the Cassini spacecraft and has left space enthusiasts spellbound.

The pictures of Saturn and its distant moon have captivated netizens who have left a barrage of comments on the social media post.

The image shared by NASA presents a magnificent view of Saturn's grandeur, capturing not only the gas giant itself but also its majestic rings. In addition, the picture also features one of Saturn's distant moons gazing upon the cosmic spectacle from afar.

Cassini's voyage through Saturn's system allowed it to study the planet's atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons, and rings, revealing astonishing insights into the mysteries of this celestial wonderland.

Saturn's mysteries unveiled

As can be seen from the intriguing pictures, Saturn is similarly tilted much like Earth. The planet experienced seven Earth-year-long seasons on its ringed surface. Such subtle yet fascinating details make Saturn a celestial marvel.

Accompanying the Cassini spacecraft on its cosmic journey was the Huygens lander probe, NASA wrote in the post caption.

With collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Huygens achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first human-made object to land on a world in the distant outer solar system.

"ESA's Huygen's probe was designed to study the smog-like atmosphere of Saturn's largest moon Titan as it parachuted to the surface. It also carried cameras to photograph the moon's surface. Huygen's traveled to Saturn aboard NASA's Cassini orbiter," NASA said in a website post.

It touched down on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, in 2005, unearthing valuable information about the gas giant and its many moons. "Titan may be one of the best places to search for life in our solar system," NASA wrote in the Instagram post. \

Netizens left mesmerised

Since NASA uploaded the captivating picture, it has garnered overwhelming attention. The post amassed over 850,000 likes and drew numerous comments from enthralled viewers.

Space enthusiasts and casual observers alike were mesmerised by Saturn's immense size compared to its moon and marveled at the intricate rings. "Oh wow... Saturn is HUGE compared to that moon," wrote a user.

The photograph has sparked a sense of wonder and imagination among users.

Some contemplated the notion of living on a moon with a mere 123-mile radius. "Imagine living on a moon with a 123-mile radius," another user commented.

Another user commented, "Perfection! I love seeing the shadows from the rings."

Others couldn't help but question the authenticity of NASA's stunning picture of Saturn and its moon Mimas on social media. "OMG! Is this a real image of Saturn," asked one user.

Unable to believe the beauty captured in the picture, one user commented, "Is it computer generated or captured by camera?" "What an amazing shot of the rings," another one commented.