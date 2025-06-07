/Black holes or wormholes? Scientists find more proof that Einstein-Rosen bridge are real

Can black holes simply be wormholes? Scientists have long believed that the two cosmic objects might be the same, although the latter has never been observed in the universe. However, mathematical calculations show that wormholes might be lurking out there. In fact, black holes might be wormholes. Sci-fi movies have often explored the idea of wormholes, an object that is said to bend space time to allow crossing into another point in the universe faster than it would otherwise take.

We have heard about the Einstein-Rosen bridge, a theoretical wormhole proposed in 1935. The two scientists, Einstein and Rosen, used it to address the singularity problem within black holes. It was a bridge between spacetime sheets. Science says it can exist, but one has never been located till now.

Static black holes are the same as wormholes?

A study has explored the idea that black holes might be wormholes in disguise. Scientists studied the attributes of one particular type of black hole and noted that this is something that matches the description of a wormhole, Popular Mechanics reported.

“Exotic compact objects—either beyond General Relativity (GR) predictions or arising from unconventional GR assumptions—could theoretically exist, though they remain undetected,” the authors wrote in the paper uploaded to the preprint server arXiv. It will be published in the journal Physical Review D soon.

“This elusiveness may be due to their ability to closely mimic the observational properties of black holes.”

“We can say that a wormhole can effectively emulate the Schwarzschild black hole in general relativity in its fundamental mode and first overtone across the three distinct perturbation types considered individually,” the authors wrote.

Static black holes

Schwarzschild black holes, named after German physicist Karl Schwarzschild, have no rotation or electric field. Also known as quasi-normal modes (QNMs), they are also hypothetical. Researchers defined the properties of the area near the “throat” of a wormhole and analysed three different perturbation types (scalar, axial gravitational, and electromagnetic).

This led them to conclude that a wormhole could "consistently replicate the QNMs" that are usually linked with static, or Schwarzschild, black holes.

This is not the first time that scientists have called out blackholes for being a front for wormholes. However, the latest study adds more evidence to that belief, even though it might never be clear whether this is true, especially since humans have yet to locate this "bridge" in space.

In 2021, a study theorised that supermassive black holes might merely be wormhole mouths. A year later, the static black hole proposal was put forward when a team at Sofia University in Bulgaria concluded that the disk around a traversable wormhole would emit light that might be “nearly identical” to that of a static black hole.