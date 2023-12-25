AstroSat detects millisecond bursts from new magnetar, to unveil secrets concealed within

AstroSat, India's premier multi-wavelength space-based observatory detected rapid sub-second X-ray bursts emanating from a novel neutron star boasting an ultrahigh magnetic field, known as a magnetar. This celestial revelation holds the potential to deepen our comprehension of the enigmatic and extreme astrophysical conditions inherent to magnetars.

In a collaborative effort, scientists from the Raman Research Institute (RRI) and the University of Delhi leveraged the observational prowess of AstroSat to conduct a comprehensive study of the magnetar SGR J1830-0645, identified by NASA's Swift spacecraft in October 2020.

This particular magnetar is relatively new. It is an isolated neutron star and is about 24,000 years old.

Dr. Rahul Sharma, the lead author of the research paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, shared a key revelation, "One of the key findings was the detection of 67 short sub-second X-ray bursts, with an average duration of 33 milliseconds. Of these bursts, the brightest one lasted for about 90 milliseconds."

The data, obtained through the Large Area X-Ray Proportional Counter (LAXPC) and Soft X-Ray telescope (SXT) aboard AstroSat, promises to unveil the secrets concealed within the magnetar's high magnetic field.

The study determined that SGR J1830-0645 is a distinctive magnetar, showcasing a unique emission line in its spectra. However, what remains a captivating subject for further investigation is the presence of these emission lines, and their potential origin, whether from iron fluorescence, proton cyclotron line features, or instrumental effects.

Dr. Sharma reportedly said, "The energy-dependence in SGR J1830-0645 was different from what was observed in several other magnetars. This research, thus, contributes to our understanding of magnetars and their extreme astrophysical conditions."

Co-author Prof. Chetana Jain from Hansraj College, University of Delhi, added, "We noticed that the pulsed component of the overall X-ray emission showed significant variation with energy. This trend is different from that observed in several other magnetars."