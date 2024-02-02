Apple AI coming 'later this year', confirms CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted towards strong prospects of introducing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Apple products. Apple has been seen lagging in the AI race, as its rivals Google and Samsung have already incorporated some Gen AI features in their new smartphone models.

Cook talked about ongoing AI developments at Apple during the quarterly earnings on Thursday. He mentioned that generative AI software features are in the works at Apple and will make their way to customers “later this year”.

"As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year," Cook said in his remark, as reported by The Verge.

Though he didn’t reveal more about the company’s plan as to what will be changed and how it will be unveiled, one thing is for sure, Apple now seems to be catching up on the AI trend.

He expressed his excitement for the launch and said it’s a “huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself."

As per reports, Apple will position iOS 18 as one of its most substantial updates, integrating AI technologies throughout the system. References in iOS 17.4 code hinted at Apple testing its large language model, codenamed Ajax, alongside other technologies such as ChatGPT.

What could change in Apple with AI?

As per industry expectations, Apple will try to make significant enhancements to Siri, the company’s voice assistant with Siri 2.0. It will leverage generative AI large language models (LLMs) to give Siri a facelift.

The company also plans to incorporate AI features across the iPhone operating system, introducing smart replies in Messages, playlist recommendations in Apple Music, and more.

There is a possibility that Apple may unveil its AI products at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Though Cook didn’t mention WWDC explicitly, his “later this year “aligns with the conference’s date.

What is Gen AI?

Generative AI or Gen AI refers to a class of artificial intelligence systems designed to generate new content, typically in the form of text, images, music, or other media, that is original and not directly copied from existing examples.

Gen AI models are trained on large datasets and they learn to understand the patterns and structures within the data in order to produce new content that is similar to what it has been trained on.