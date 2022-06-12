Aliens can account for some UFO sightings, says Russian Space Chief

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have been a popular topic of debate lately with United States government holding their first public congressional hearing about them in nearly 50 years. Now, Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has weighed into the conversation. In a recent interview on Russian television, Rogozin said that some of the UFO sightings can be attributed to aliens. He added that the Russian Academy of Sciences is currently conducting studies into UFO sightings and a majority of them had nothing to do with aliens. However, he refused to rule out the possibility of extra-terrestrial intelligent life in the universe.

“But we accept that such phenomena could exist,” Rogozin told Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik. According to a report by RT about the interview, Soviet Union pilots had a number of sightings during their training during the 1970s, but no concrete proof exists about the objects.

The Russian space chief also said that he has received similar kind of information from NASA.

Meanwhile, in the US congressional hearing, two videos of UFOs were shown by Scott Bray, the deputy director of Naval Intelligence. “There are a small handful [of events] in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have,” he said.

The hearing has attracted a lot of attention among the public but the authorities made it clear that the possibility of aliens in microscopic with respect to the entire topic. The investigation into UFOs is primarily about the existence of foreign objects invading into the domestic airspace.

