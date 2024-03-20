AI can now analyse brain scans to detect anxiety in a person. It’s that simple

In a new study published in the journal Nature Mental Health, researchers have demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify individuals afflicted with anxiety disorders by analysing their unique brain structures.

By leveraging the power of machine learning (ML), the study examined cortical thickness, surface area, and the volumes of deep-seated brain regions in a cohort of approximately 3,500 youths aged between 10 and 25 from diverse geographical locations worldwide.

Machine learning, a subset of AI, enables computers to learn and improve from data without explicit programming.

In this study, ML algorithms were deployed to sift through vast amounts of brain imaging data, uncovering subtle patterns associated with anxiety disorders.

Specifically, the algorithms focused on key neuroanatomical features that distinguish individuals with anxiety disorders from those without.

Refining algorithms for precision

While the initial findings are promising, the researchers emphasise the need for further refinement of ML algorithms.

They advocate for the integration of additional types of brain data, such as functional connectivity and neural activity patterns, to enhance the accuracy and reliability of the AI-driven diagnostic tools. By fine-tuning these algorithms, clinicians can achieve more precise and personalized assessments of anxiety disorders.

One of the notable findings of the study is the generalisability of its results across a diverse population of youths. Despite variations in ethnicity, geographical location, and clinical characteristics, the AI models demonstrated consistent performance in identifying individuals with anxiety disorders. This suggests that the underlying neurobiological markers of anxiety disorders may transcend demographic boundaries.

Lead researcher Moji Aghajani, as quoted by PTI, highlighted the potential of AI-driven approaches to revolutionise the field of mental healthcare.

"This incomplete understanding of underlying brain bases is largely due to our simplistic approach to mental disorders among youths, in which clinical studies are often too small in size, with way too much focus on the 'average patient' rather than the individual," said Aghajani.

Anxiety disorders pose significant challenges to individuals' well-being and have far-reaching social and economic implications. Yet, our understanding of the underlying neural mechanisms remains incomplete.

Also watch | Apple in talks to let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features The convergence of AI and neuroscience heralds a new era in mental health research, characterised by data-driven approaches and personalized interventions. By harnessing the power of AI to analyze vast amounts of neuroimaging data, researchers can unlock new insights into the complexities of anxiety disorders.