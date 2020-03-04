Asteroid 'large enough to cause global effect' to fly by Earth

An asteroid "large enough to cause global effects," will fly by Earth next month on April 29.

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the asteroid is called 52768 (1998 OR2) and it will pass within 3,908,791 miles of Earth, moving at 19,461 miles per hour.

Also read: Oldest known asteroid collision ended Earth's 'ice age': Study

Its estimated timing is 4:56 am as per the space agency.

The asteroid was classified as a potentially hazardous object because it passes near Earth's orbit.

Also read: Asteroid Apophis to cause massive destruction on Earth in 2036, says NASA

However, it is not currently on NASA's list of potential future Earth impact events.

And scientists at NASA's Sentry System believe that it is not expected to collide with our planet.

Also read: NASA's first-of-its kind near-Earth asteroid mission lifts off

It's the largest asteroid expected to zip by Earth within the next two months, but it's not the largest ever.

The largest asteroid which flew by Earth was 3122 Florence (1981 ET3).

Fortunately, it missed colliding with it on September 1, 2017.

In addition to tracking Near-Earth Objects that could pose a threat, NASA and other agencies currently have missions underway to study near-Earth asteroids and potentially mitigate the danger of a collision.

The observatory is located on the Cerro Pachón ridge in north-central Chile.