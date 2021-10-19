Apple launches new MacBook Pro with display notch and ‘powerful’ processors

Apple on Monday launched its new series of MacBook Pro laptops in both 14 and 16-inch display options, promising an upgrade in both design and performance.

The 16-inch model (2021) will be available in silver and space gray, with a starting price of $2,499, while the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) starts at $1,999. In India, the 14-inch laptop starts at a price of Rs. 1,94,900 ($2,593 approximately). It is also available for education at Rs. 1,75,410 ($2,334 approximately).

The new laptops will be available across the countries from October 26.

Whereas the16-inch model starts at Rs. 2,39,900 ($3,192 approximately) for regular customers and Rs. 2,15,910 ($2,873) for education.

They are powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset. Both chipsets have a 10-core CPU and 16-core (Pro) and 32-core GPU (Max) respectively.

Apple has added HDMI, SD card ports back to the MacBook Pro along with MagSafe charging.

The new Liquid Retina HDR displays will come with an iPhone-like notch display which has can deliver up to claimed 1,600 nits of peak brightness and feature ProMotion adaptive refresh rate.

Also, the camera will have Full HD quality and spatial audio to make them more relevant in the time of video conferencing.

The enclosure is entirely aluminium, and Apple says the new cooling system can move “50 per cent more air” than previous MacBooks with quieter fan speeds.

The chassis has also received a modern redesign. The device is 4.7 pounds and 16.8mm thick, with a 16.2-inch display. The M1 Pro model supports up to two Pro Display XDRs, and the M1 Max config can handle up to three in addition to a 4K TV.

Apple claims the 16-inch Pro will deliver 21 hours of video playback on battery, which is “the longest battery life ever on a Mac notebook”, per the company.

According to Apple, it’s the most connectivity we’ve ever seen from a Mac notebook, according to Apple.

Apple claims the new processors will be able to offer much more power, but using much less energy than PC processors.

The tech giant is claiming that the new MacBook Pros can last up to 10 hours of battery life, more than previous generations.

(With inputs from agencies)