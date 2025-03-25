NASA has introduced a new tool "weekly accomplishments app", for agency workers to track their productivity. This also complies with Elon Musk's government-efficiency demands.

The application will act as a secured, centralised hub for submitting weekly accomplishments to direct supervisors and simplifying existing reporting processes while helping civil servants track all they are doing over the course of the year.

“Today, we will debut a new tool for the “Five Things” request,” Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro told employees in an email Friday seen by Bloomberg News.

“This secure, internal tool makes it easier for you to track and share the incredible work you do each week.”

"The app also provides a PowerBI dashboard view of your past accomplishments, so over time, your participation will enable data-driven insights that may help you streamline performance reviews or organizational reporting," Jeff Seaton, NASA Chief Information Officer said in a memo.

They also shared a few "important notes", saying that this tool is internal to NASA and restricted to civil servant use only.

"The information collected will not be sent outside of NASA. The app serves as a communication tool between employees and their supervisors," it added.

The app provides a simple form for submitting five brief accomplishments every week, and the form will close every Monday at 11:59 pm local time and re-open the next day.

Similarly, Musk's team last month sent emails to more than two million federal employees requiring them to submit their weekly achievements over email, or face losing their jobs.

However, the move was criticised by many across the government. The White House further clarified that workers wouldn’t be fired if they didn’t respond and directed them to follow the instructions of their agency heads.

